Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Gear Up for Wedding With Family Rehearsal

Rehearsal time!

With less than 24 hours until the main event, Pippa Middleton and James Matthews got into the wedding spirit a day early with a rehearsal late Friday morning.

As is typical of most weddings, the future Mr. and Mrs. walked through the ceremony at St. Mark's Church, which will be underway officially tomorrow morning.

It was a rainy morning for the future bride and groom, but the weather didn't dampen the plan. Guests arrived to the church in cars and on foot carrying umbrellas. The rehearsal wrapped up around 12:25 p.m. local time, with Matthew's parents David Matthews and Jane Matthews and his brother Spencer Matthews all in attendance. Despite the drizzle, attendees were dressed in smart casual attire for the pretend ceremony. 

As the rehearsal finished, the engaged pair and Pippa's parents were spotted walking back toward Englefield House on the property looking happy.

"Carole [Middleton] was smiling," a source noted.

Meanwhile, Middleton's royal sister, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton was sighted driving back to Kensington Palace with Prince William.

While there was no sign of Prince George and Princess Charlotte, the children's nanny, Maria Turrion Borrallo, was spotted at the rehearsal. As was announced last month, the couple's son and daughter will serve as a page boy and bridesmaid in the ceremony.  

Cheers to it all playing out for real tomorrow!

