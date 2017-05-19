Ruby Rose Drags Katy Perry's New Music Through the Social Media Mud

Ruby Rose is not mincing words.

While fans soak up Katy Perry's newly released track from her upcoming fifth studio album, Witness, one fellow star doesn't seem to be such a fan. Rose took to Twitter to air her grievances about the songstress' new music, particularly in light of her latest single, "Swish Swish." Simply, it doesn't sound like she's impressed.

"Purposeful poop' to 'bomb a petit' to a sloppy mess of writing over the top of Funkagenda..stop trying to make 'Wit..I mean 'fetch' happen," the Pitch Perfect 3 star tweeted late Thursday.

However, the stings didn't stop there. Next, Rose took aim at Perry's recent political passions and participation in Hillary Clinton's campaign.

"I just think with everything going on in the world to go from rebranding as political activist only to ditch it and go low.. is.. a bummer," Rose quipped on social media.