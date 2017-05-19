Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Premieres

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales sets sail May 26.

In the weeks leading up the blockbuster's theatrical release, Javier Bardem, Orlando Bloom, Jerry Bruckheimer, Johnny Depp, Geoffrey Rush and Brenton Thwaites have traveled the globe to promote the fifth installment in the popular franchise. The film's press tour kicked off May 11 at Shanghai Disney Resort and marked the first time a Hollywood film premiered in Mainland China. A screening was held at the Walt Disney Grand Theatre at Disneytown, and they later stopped by Shanghai Disneyland's Treasure Cove, the first pirate-themed land at a Disney park.

Directors Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg joined the actors on the adventure.

Next up was a May 14 visit to Disneyland Paris—part of the theme park's 25th anniversary celebrations. Actress Kaya Scodelario joined the cast and crew outside Sleeping Beauty Castle.