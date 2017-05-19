The Bachelorette Premiere Sneak Peek: Watch What Happens When Corinne Olympios Returns

She's ba-aaack!
The Bachelorette returns on Monday, May 22, and when it does, Rachel Lindsay is bringing along her girl squad to help her prepare to meet her 31 suitors. And yes, that includes Corinne Olympios, who will make an appearance in the ABC reality hit's season premiere, along with other women from Nick Viall's season.
In E! News' exclusive sneak peek above, Rachel sits down with Corinne, Raven Gates, Alexis Waters, Kristina Schulman and more, and surprisingly, Corinne offers up more than just cheese pasta recipes and free Team Corn hats.
"I feel like you totally need to let your feelings be in control of all of this," Corinne suggested. "You need to give them all a chance to let your feelings either be like 'Yep!' or 'Nope!'"
As for Alexis, who infamously showed up on the first night of their season in a shark costume (convinced it was a dolphin costume), she recommended, "Don't judge anybody if they come in a costume because they might be the most amazing person ever!"
Paul Hebert/ABC
And while Alexis' words of wisdom initially earn some laughs, they lead Rachel to admit one of her fears heading into this process. "One of my fears is that I will let someone go who I didn't give a fair chance to," she revealed.
Watch Rachel, as well as some of the other women, get emotional in the exclusive sneak peek above.
Fortunately, we know it all works out for Rachel, as the Bachelorette herself revealed on Thursday that she is currently engaged. "I am getting my happy ending!" she told reporters.
The Bachelorette premieres Monday, May 22 at 9 p.m. on ABC.