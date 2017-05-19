Liam Payne Drops Debut Solo Single "Strip That Down" (feat. Quavo)

Liam Payne is back in the game.

After One Direction's Niall Horan and Harry Styles released solo projects, Payne dropped his debut single, "Strip That Down," overnight. The 23-year-old singer teamed up with Migos' Quavo for the song, which he co-wrote with Steve Mac and Ed Sheeran. Payne is the second One Direction member to pursue the hip-hop/R&B genre, after former bandmate Zayn Malik.

Payne actually references his boy band past in the pre-chorus, singing, "You know, I used to be in 1D (now I'm out, free) / People want me for one thing (that's not me) / I'm not changing, the way that I (used to be) / I just wanna have fun (and get rowdy)." In the chorus, the British pop star trades lines with Quavo, singing, "You know I love it when the music's loud / But c'mon, strip that down for me, baby / Now there's a lot of people in the crowd / But only you can dance with me / So put your hands on my body / And swing that round for me / You know, I love it when the music's loud / But c'mon, strip that down for me (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)."