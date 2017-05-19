Harry Styles' Epic Carpool Karaoke Got Romantic and Emotional, But Like, in a Cool Way

All good things must come to an end, and that's what happened tonight as Harry Styles ended his week-long residency on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Fortunately for all of us, it ended on the highest note possible with a round of Corden's most popular segment, Carpool Karaoke.

Styles has, of course, participated in Carpool Karaoke before, but that was as a member of One Direction. Now, he's gone solo, and boy did he prove his solo chops in that passenger seat.

He and Corden debated the outfits they could pull off (some of which were "nippley") and sang several of Harry's new songs, including "Sweet Creature" and "Sign of the Times," which Harry admitted makes him emotional to perform.

"It makes me cry performing it sometimes," he said. "I find it quite emotional...in like, a cool way."