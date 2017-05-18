Katie Cazorla and Tania Mehra Engage in a Never-Ending War of Words on Second Wives Club

Round three!

Katie Cazorla and Tania Mehra were the latest club members to face off in Thursday night's episode of Second Wives Club. Shawna Craig was thrown into the middle of her friends' feud as the two ladies continued to bicker and hurl insults back and forth.

"Katie's pissed off at a few of the things that she heard that I said about her," Tania explained. "But really, it was just a conversation. There were no ill feelings behind any of it."

However, Katie didn't take it that way, especially when Tania said she's on a "different level." Their ongoing argument culminated in another confrontation at Tania's boat party.

"We get into Tania's paddle boat and lo and behold Tania starts laying into me," Katie explained, later adding, "Tania's boat party sucked."