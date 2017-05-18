Are Lea Michele's Criss-Cross Sandals Ugly or Fashionably Ugly?

Yes or no: Do you like Lea Michele's black, embellished sandals?

It's an easy question, right? But when it came to answering it, we were at a lost. Sure, the actress looks adorable wearing them out and about around New York City. The Jonak Black Leather Sandals ($95) match well with her pleated skirt, knotted gray tee and Celine crossbody, but there are design details and shoe associations that are just throwing us off.

We're conflicted, to say the least, especially as shopping for seasonal kicks ramp up. Before you chime in with your opinions, please consider these pros and cons, collected from E! News staffers.