Is Gwen Stefani Walking All Over Blake Shelton? See the Shoes That Have Everyone Talking!

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are still going strong!

The couple, who is currently working together on The Voice, has been together for over a year and Gwen often posts about her boyfriend on Snapchat and Instagram. Earlier this week, Gwen posted a photo on social media that has everyone talking!

Gwen's post showed Blake's boots next to her shoes, which had photos of his face on them. How cute is that?! So while it's so false that she's walking all over Blake, it's so true that she's rocking his face on her shoes.

Want to see if more celeb stories are so true or so false?

Watch the E! News video above to get the scoop on all the latest celeb stories and to see Gwen's adorable shoes!

Catch the latest news on E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM in the UK, only on E!

