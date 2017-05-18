A Look Back at All the Co-Stars Zac Efron Has Been Linked to Over the Years

Clasos
Romance rumors are nothing new for Zac Efron.
Most recently, the hunky actor has been linked to his Baywatch co-star, Alexandra Daddario.
Not only has Efron been busy sharing photos with the leading lady on Instagram as they continue promoting their film together, but they were also spotted getting flirty at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards.
They raised speculation from fans when they were seated next to each other throughout the entire ceremony. Rumors were only heightened when people noticed that, beforehand, Daddario had shared a photo of her and Efron's assigned seats together, which he then commented on.
"Heck yeah—I'm officially excited for the MTV awards. Thanks seating gods!" Efron replied to the pic.
But being linked to a co-star shouldn't come as a total shocker for any true Efron fans.
Over the years, there's always been speculation over whether he's dating his co-star or not. Just take a walk down memory lane...
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens This wasn't a rumor, but his most notable co-star hook up was with his High School Musical co-star. Efron and Hudgens began dating a year after meeting on-set and were together for four years until they split up in 2010.
FRANZISKA KRUG/startraksphoto.com
Taylor Schilling After filming The Lucky One in 2010, many reports speculated over whether the two were romantically involved in real life, too. After all, Efron was newly single at the time!
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Taylor Swift The two voiced characters in Dr. Seuss' The Lorax movie in 2012, which of course came with questions about their relationship.
"We are not a couple," Swift shut down the rumors on Ellen DeGeneres while promoting the film. "He's awesome, but we are not a couple."
GAMEPIKS/©2014
Halston Sage: Efron starred with the cute blonde in Neighbors, and they were later linked together in 2014 for several months.
"They are definitely an item," a source told us at the time. "They were seeing each other a bit during filming of their movie together and ever since he went to rehab they got a lot closer. Her friends love him and say he is so sweet. He's really good to her."
They split up a few months before he started dating Sami Miró, who he was with for nearly two years.
Dave Allocca/Starpix
Emily Ratajkowski Though these two made it clear they were nothing more than co-stars and friends, many fans couldn't help but speculate as they promoted their film We Are Your Friends in 2015. And we can't blame them...They definitely do look hot together!
