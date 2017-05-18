Kim Kardashian Celebrates Instagram Milestone With Personal Stories Behind Her Most Liked Photos

Kim Kardashian has a lot to celebrate today!
The reality star hit 100 million followers on Instagram, keeping her in the top 10 most followed people on the social media site.
She decided to celebrate the milestone by sharing a gift with us—the personal stories behind her most liked Instagram photos, including some precious pics with Kanye West, North West and Saint West.
She took to her website, writing, "I can't believe I've reached 100 million followers on Instagram, thanks to you guys!!! To celebrate, I wanted to take a look back at my most-liked posts. I appreciate my fans (and family) more than you know. You guys are the best!"
"This pic was taken in April when we had Easter at our house," she wrote, sharing the photo above. "Family is everything to me."
"This was the first photo I posted on Instagram after taking a few months off from social media," she described the photo of her Kanye, Nori and Saint. "I wanted to spend as much quality time with my family as possible."
Posting a photo with her son, she gushed, "Saint is the sweetest boy. He never cries or fusses. I love watching him grow up."
Finally, she shared a photo with her kids and her hubby while in New York. "This picture was taken wen Kanye was on tour and we all met in New York. It's always so special to be together—especially when our schedules can be so busy."
Which photo is your favorite? Sound off in the comments below!
