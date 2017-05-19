The Complete 2017 Fall TV Schedule Is Officially Here

NBC; CW; Fox; CBS
Ready to hand out some season passes on your DVR?
All the major broadcast networks have now released their fall 2017 schedules, which means it's time to start planning just how we're all going to fit our favorite shows in once September hits. Spoiler alert: It's gonna be tricky.
The return of NBC's must-see TV on Thursdays, plus the mass migration to Friday nights, on top of the new additions to Wednesdays and including all of the troubles we already had with deciding what to watch makes for one seriously touch fall season of picking, choosing, saving on the DVR for later, and waiting for Netflix.
We wish you luck, because you're going to need it.
Check out the entire fall schedule below!
(Note: New shows are bolded.)
The CW
Monday
8 p.m.
Dancing with the Stars (ABC)
The Voice (NBC)
Supergirl (The CW)
Lucifer (Fox)
The Big Bang Theory (CBS, through Nov. 2)
Kevin Can Wait (CBS, starting Oct. 30)
8:30 p.m.
9JKL (CBS)
9 p.m.
Valor (The CW)
The Gifted (Fox)
Kevin Can Wait (CBS)
Me, Myself & I (CBS, starting Oct. 30)
9:30 p.m.
Me, Myself & I (CBS, through Oct. 30)
Superior Donuts (CBS, starting Oct. 30)
10 p.m.
Scorpion (CBS)
The Good Doctor (ABC)
The Brave (NBC)
ABC
Tuesday
8 p.m.
The Voice (NBC)
The Flash (The CW)
The Middle (ABC)
NCIS (CBS)
Lethal Weapon (Fox)
8:30 p.m.
Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)
9 p.m.
DC's Legends of Tomorrow (The CW)
Bull (CBS)
black-ish (ABC)
The Mick (Fox)
Superstore (NBC)
9:30 p.m.
The Mayor (ABC)
Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Fox)
The Good Place (NBC)
10 p.m.
NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)
The Gospel of Kevin (ABC)
Chicago Fire (NBC)
CW
Wednesday
8 p.m.
Riverdale (The CW)
Survivor (CBS)
The Goldbergs (ABC)
Empire (Fox)
The Blacklist (NBC)
8:30 p.m.
Speechless (ABC)
9 p.m.
Dynasty (The CW)
Seal Team (CBS)
Modern Family (ABC)
Star (Fox)
Law & Order: SVU (NBC)
9:30 p.m.
American Housewife (ABC)
10 p.m.
Criminal Minds (CBS)
Designated Survivor (ABC)
Chicago P.D. (NBC)
ABC
Thursday
(Note: NFL football takes over CBS' schedule through the end of October)
8 p.m.
Grey's Anatomy (ABC)
Supernatural (The CW)
Gotham (Fox)
The Big Bang Theory (CBS, starting Nov. 2)
Will & Grace (NBC)
8:30 p.m.
Young Sheldon (CBS)
Great News (NBC)
9 p.m.
Scandal (ABC)
This Is Us (NBC)
Arrow (The CW)
Mom (CBS)
The Orville (Fox)
9:30 p.m.
Life in Pieces (CBS)
10 p.m.
How to Get Away with Murder (ABC)
S.W.A.T. (CBS)
Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders (NBC)
ABC
Friday
8 p.m.
Once Upon a Time (ABC)
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW)
MacGyver (CBS)
Hell's Kitchen (Fox)
Blindspot (NBC)
9 p.m.
Marvel's Inhumans (ABC)
Jane the Virgin (The CW)
Hawaii Five-0 (CBS)
The Exorcist (Fox)
Taken (NBC)
10 p.m.
Blue Bloods (CBS)
Fox
Sunday
7:30 p.m.
The OT/Bob's Burgers
8 p.m.
Wisdom of the Crowd (CBS)
To Tell the Truth (ABC)
The Simpsons (Fox)
8:30 p.m.
Ghosted (Fox)
9 p.m.
NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)
Shark Tank (ABC)
Family Guy (Fox)
9:30 p.m.
The Last Man on Earth (Fox)
10 p.m.
Madam Secretary (CBS)
Ten Days in the Valley (ABC)
Which night is going to be toughest on your DVR? Sound off in the comments!