Is Luke Perry Really Leaving Riverdale?!

Is Fred really dead?!
That's the question on every Riverdale fan's mind after the shocking season one finale, which found Fred (Luke Perry), bleeding out in his son Archie's (KJ Apa) arms after being shot by a masked man in Pop's. But come on, they really wouldn't kill off Dylan McKay Fred, right?!
While showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told us Luke Perry would be in the season two premiere, he didn't want to reveal Fred's fate. So, of course, we had to track down the cast at The CW's Upfront presentation in New York City to see if we could get any spoilers out of them.
Sadly, they were not giving up the goods.
"Fred living or dying is still unclear," KJ Apa said, "whether or not he does live or die, Archie's life is about to change, for sure."
And sorry Riverrats, but Cole Sprouse wasn't able to provide any solace. "I don't really have any comfort to give them about Fred truthfully, unfortunately," he said. "I wish I could sit here and be like, 'He'll be OK!' But I don't know."
While Ashleigh Murray and Marisol Nichols have no idea who shot Fred, though Nichols is pretty sure Hermione will suspect her imprisoned husband Hiram (who will be played by Mark Consuelos in season two) had something to do with it, Madeleine Petsch does know the identity of the shooter...and her facial expression was quite interesting when we asked.
As for Perry himself, he has a theory about who may have shot his character, and while he wouldn't say if he's returning, he did say he trusts his showrunner. "I have a lot of trust in him. I'm happy to go wherever he takes me. If he kills me, he kills me. If he don't, he don't!"
Riverdale will air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. this fall on The CW.