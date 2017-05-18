Brad Pitt ''Devastated and in Shock'' Over the Deaths of Chris Cornell and Brad Grey

Brad Pitt is mourning the loss of his two friends, Chris Cornell and Brad Grey.

On Thursday, news broke that the 52-year-old Soundgarden rocker was found dead in his Detroit hotel room. Meanwhile, last weekend, Grey—the former Paramount Pictures chairman and CEO—died of cancer at just 59-years-old.

Pitt was good friends with both of them, and needless to say, he's shattered.

"He is devastated and in shock," a source tells E! News exclusively. "He is trying to process the loss of two great friends. This has hit him very hard."