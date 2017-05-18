How Kylie Jenner Got in Great Shape By Basically Doing Nothing

Kylie Jenner has been looking super toned these days.

The 19-year-old stepped out on Los Angeles while filming her new E! docu-series Life of Kylie on Wednesday, wearing a pair of black P.E Nation biking shorts and a sports bra. The ensemble showed off her noticeably slimmer waist, toned abs and legs.

So, of course, the photos beg the question: What is she doing to get so fit?!

The answer will probably leave you unsatisfied...She's pretty much doing nothing.

Kylie has openly admitted on Snapchat that she doesn't like working out, and she's always eating whatever she wants for the most part—from french fries to burgers to bacon.