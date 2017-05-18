Kesha Talks About Being Body Shamed and Says the Internet Contributed to Her Eating Disorder

Since 2014, Kesha has been embroiled in a legal battle with her former producer Dr. Luke. She sued him for sexual assault and battery and is also seeking to invalidate her recording contracts with him. Luke has said he "didn't rape Kesha" and "have never had sex with her" and filed a countersuit.

Scores of fans have expressed support for Kesha online amid her turmoil. Kesha said she has "grown up a lot" over the past couple of years and has changed her "relationship with social media."

"I love it because it's how I communicate with my fans—and nothing means more to me than my fans—but too much of it can exacerbate my anxiety and depression," she said.

"This year I made a pledge to take more breaks from social media and screens and spend more time in nature," she wrote. "For me, some of the most therapeutic experiences include hiking up a mountain or riding a bike by the beach. Being among animals in their natural habitats reminds me that my problems are so small. Our lives are no more significant than the lives of any other animals. We're all just animals, after all!"