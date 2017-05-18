Best Street Style From the Cannes Film Festival 2017

ESC: Cannes Street Style, Cara Delevingne

REX/Shutterstock

For seventy years, the Cannes Film Festival has been a hub of epic fashion. 

We know, we know, the spotlight is supposed to be on the films. Yet, you can't ignore that it's so much bigger than that. It's an event of celebrity, drool-producing dresses, yacht parties and all-white ensembles. Cannes offers never-ending inspiration for our spring and summer wardrobes, wooing us with the ease of French fashion and spectacle of high-end luxury. Take one look at the street style and you'll be dreaming of a Cannes-inspired lifestyle. 

Don't believe us? Take a peek at Cara Delevingne's red beret, paired with a black off-shoulder, zip-up dress and pointy flats. Her "Anarchy" hat, blue shades and red lipstick combo are enough to make anyone break their monotonous fashion routine.

Which celebrity is your spring/summer style goals? Keep scrolling!

ESC: Cannes Street Style, Elle Fanning

Splash News

Elle Fanning

The actress is fresh and feminine in a light blue dress with lace trims and epic, red sandals.

ESC: Cannes Street Style, Julianne Moore

REX\/Shutterstock

Julianne Moore

Teal is Julianne's color! The actress is trés chic in a maxi dress with black platform shoes.

ESC: Cannes Street Style, Emily Ratajkowski

REX\/Shutterstock

Emily Ratajkowski

The model just set the summer outfit standard with a corset, navy blue cotton dress, nude bag and lace-up espadrilles.

ESC: Cannes Street Style, Michelle Williams

George Pimentel\/WireImage

Michelle Williams

Go big or go home! Michelle's sleeves are on another level. The actress brought balance to her ensemble, wearing sandals with clear heels.

ESC: Cannes Street Style, Hailey Baldwin

Jacopo Raule\/GC Images

Hailey Baldwin

This season's must-have: the shirt dress. Take note from Hailey's outfit and wear with ultra-feminine heels for a sultry twist.

Bella Hadid, Cannes Film Festival 2017

Splash News

Bella Hadid

It's time to invest in neutrals. Bella's long blazer adds a relaxed feel to her matching white crop top and skirt. This model is yacht-ready! 

ESC: Cannes Street Style, Emily Ratajkowski

BACKGRID

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily is giving us major princess vibes with her pout and her beautiful, floral maxi.

ESC: Cannes Street Style, Cara Delevingne

REX\/Shutterstock

Cara Delevingne

Is the beret making a comeback? Cara's "Anarchy" hat, paired with light blue tinted glasses and red lipstick, is making everyone fall in love with this trend.

Bon voyage to old fashion trends! 

Hello to your Cannes-inspired lifestyle! 

