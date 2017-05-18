Khloe Kardashian Bonds With Rob's Imaginary Friend to Get Back at Her Sisters: "I Don't Need You Guys!"

Good friends come in all shapes and sizes.
Khloe Kardashian is finding comfort in an unlikely pal in this sneak peek from Sunday's all-new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
While vintage shopping with Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian in Palm Springs, the 32-year-old becomes annoyed with her older sisters for blatantly ignoring her.
"My sisters walk away from me when I'm talking 24/7," Khloe says. "Nobody seems to care. But I don't know if that means I talk too much or if I'm not talking the right things. I'm trying to figure that out."
But instead of getting down, she decides to turn the tables on them and hang out with Cornelius instead.
Who is Cornelius, you may ask? Well, he's just Rob Kardashian's longtime imaginary friend.
"Cornelius, should we buy this for Rob? It's $695," Khloe wonders aloud as she browses the artwork in the store. "Do you want to buy Rob that painting 'cause you know him a little better than I do?" LOL!
"Guess what? Cornelius is with me," Khloe later announces to her distracted sisters. "I don't need you guys!"
