Khloe Kardashian Bonds With Rob's Imaginary Friend to Get Back at Her Sisters: "I Don't Need You Guys!"

Good friends come in all shapes and sizes.

Khloe Kardashian is finding comfort in an unlikely pal in this sneak peek from Sunday's all-new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

While vintage shopping with Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian in Palm Springs, the 32-year-old becomes annoyed with her older sisters for blatantly ignoring her.

"My sisters walk away from me when I'm talking 24/7," Khloe says. "Nobody seems to care. But I don't know if that means I talk too much or if I'm not talking the right things. I'm trying to figure that out."