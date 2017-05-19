The Power of Kimmy Schmidt: How Tina Fey & the Netflix Series Changed the Lives of Ellie Kemper, Jane Krakowski, Tituss Burgess

"I still kind of can't believe my good fortune, but I just love working with [Fey] so much and I've learned so much from her about how to handle an empire," Burgess continued. "She has her hands in so many different projects and yet she's always calm and cool. She's always on set and she gives the best notes. So, no, I never in my wildest dreams would've imagined I'd have a TV show where my name is my name."

E! News was on the Queens, New York set of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's third season finale as the three actors looked back on how their lives have been impacted by their work on the Netflix series. Now Burgess is two Emmy nominations in and has his own line of wine, all thanks to Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.