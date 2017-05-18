Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Go Jogging as They Continue Wedding Preparations

Pippa Middleton is literally running around getting ready for her wedding day.
Kate Middleton's younger sister will wed fiancé James Matthewsat St Mark's Church in the private estate surrounding Englefield House in Berkshire, England this weekend. The wedding reception will be held inside a "glass palace" erected on the garden of her parents Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton's $7 million Georgian Grade II-listed manor home.
On Thursday, Pippa and James were spotted on a post-lunch jog around the venue. An eyewitness told E! News exclusively the couple looked "happy and relaxed" as they ran around the grounds and neighboring fields. Earlier in the day, they were seen checking in on the progress of the venue construction before having lunch with Pippa's parents.
Pippa and James are both athletic and E! News recently learned that for three months, the bride-to-be has been undergoing bridal body boot camp at a health club in London.
In addition to the "glass palace," more wedding preparations have been made.
On Wednesday, Pippa and her mother had lunch with Conservative Party politician Richard Benyon's family, which owns the estate on which the church is located, to discuss final details and also to "thank them for putting up with all the craziness of the past week," a second source told E! News.
Meanwhile, a third source told E! News that Pippa's parents had their garden landscaped for the wedding party by the gardening services company the Gibbons Group.
"They wanted it to be perfect for the big day," the source said. "They spent a lot of time working on it."
As wedding preparations continue, so do rumors.
A recent report said Pippa had planned on arriving at her wedding in a horse-drawn carriage. A spokesman for Hadyn Webb Carriages, near Reading, told E! News exclusively that the Middleton family did approach the company while planning the wedding but ultimately decided against hiring a carriage, citing the short distance between the family's home and the church and the unpredictability of the weather. Local forecasts predict rain this weekend.