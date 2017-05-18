Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Go Jogging as They Continue Wedding Preparations

In addition to the "glass palace," more wedding preparations have been made.

On Wednesday, Pippa and her mother had lunch with Conservative Party politician Richard Benyon's family, which owns the estate on which the church is located, to discuss final details and also to "thank them for putting up with all the craziness of the past week," a second source told E! News.

Meanwhile, a third source told E! News that Pippa's parents had their garden landscaped for the wedding party by the gardening services company the Gibbons Group.

"They wanted it to be perfect for the big day," the source said. "They spent a lot of time working on it."