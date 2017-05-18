Chris Cornell Ended His Final Performance With a Song About Death

Just hours before his death, Chris Cornell took the stage for the last time with an eerily foreboding final song.
The Soundgarden frontman was found unresponsive in his hotel bathroom at the MGM Grand Detroit late Wednesday night, just a few hours after giving what would be his last performance at the Fox Theater. The 52-year-old musician had been on tour with the band since late April with stops all around the country. "#Detroit finally back to Rock City!!!! @soundgarden#nomorebulls--t," Cornell tweeted around 8 p.m. Wednesday.
The show went off without a hitch as the band performed hits like "Black Hole Sun" and "Rusty Cage" while fans hailed the performance on social media with photos and videos. The group closed out the show with "Slaves & Bulldozers" and a refrain from Led Zeppelin's "In My Time of Dying." As the song begins, "In my time of dying, I want nobody to mourn. All I want for you to do is take my body home."
A few hours later, he was found unresponsive in his hotel room, police confirmed to E! News. His wife called a family friend to check on the star, who forced the door open and found him unresponsive with a band around his neck. Medics arrived on the scene, where the singer was pronounced dead.
While no cause of death has been announced as of yet, police are investigating Cornell's passing as a possible suicide. A spokesperson for Wayne County, Mich., confirmed to E! News that the medical examiner is currently performing an autopsy and expect to know the cause of death by the afternoon.
After more than a decade apart, the band reunited in 2010 and released their sixth studio album, King Animal, two years later. As of late, the group, which includes drummer Matt Cameron, guitarist Kim Thayil and bassist Ben Shepherd, had been working on a new album.
As the rocker's rep told Rolling Stone, Cornell's family "would like to thank his fans for their continuous love and loyalty and ask that their privacy be respected at this time."