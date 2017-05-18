Chanel West Coast Opens Up About Big Black's Death: "It's Just Super Tragic"

"I think everyone is going to remember him as such a funny guy. He's going to keep people laughing forever in reruns to come. I think we're all going to remember him in a great way. It's just super tragic. I don't even want to talk about it," said Chanel, who has "a lot of new music" coming out this summer and is working on a new TV show that's under wraps. "It's really sad."

Chanel also confirmed reports that MTV is "trying to put something together" to honor Boykin this year. "They are just trying to figure it out with everybody's schedules, between our other shows and stuff," Chanel said. "But I think we're working on putting together a special for him."

Since Boykin's death, many of his MTV co-stars—including skateboarder Rob Dyrdek—have paid tribute to the star via social media. His ex-wife, Shannon Turley, tweeted that she was "heartbroken" over his death, adding, "He's everything to me and Isis and we will miss him."