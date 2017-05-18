How to Wear Hailey Baldwin's Hoodie 3 Different Ways

Don't ditch your hoodies just yet.

Stars like Hailey Baldwin and Sofia Richie are big fans of seamlessly integrating a sweatshirt into any chic ensemble, and they've pretty much mastered the art. So Morgan Stewart's here to do a little decoding on the young models' signature style move—showing you how to sport a hoodie this summer, three cool ways.

Direct your attention to the video above then the outfit tips below for various ways to wear everyone's favorite fall closet staple in the summertime!