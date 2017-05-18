Bobby Moynihan Leaving Saturday Night Live: "My Life's Dream Was to Be on That Show"

"We'll see. My life's dream was to be on that show and I don't ever want to leave, but the show did get picked up so we'll see," he said with a laugh.

"It was the best," he said about his time on Saturday Night Live. "That's all I wanted to do."

No word on if or how SNL will mark his exit from the show.

Me, Myself and I follows Alex, an inventor, through three different time periods of his life. You'll see Alex as a 14-year-old in 1991, played by Jack Dylan Grazer, as a 40-year-old in present day, played by Moynihan, and as a 65-year-old in 2042, played by John Larroquette.