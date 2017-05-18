Bobby Moynihan Leaving Saturday Night Live: "My Life's Dream Was to Be on That Show"

It's the end of an era for Bobby Moynihan and Saturday Night Live. The longtime not ready for primetime player is, well, going primetime with his new CBS comedy Me, Myself and I and leaving the NBC sketch comedy.
Moynihan has been with Saturday Night Live for nine seasons, he joined the cast in 2008. When E! News spoke with Moynihan at the 2017 CBS Upfronts, he said the question about him leaving Saturday Night Live makes him "so scared."
"We'll see. My life's dream was to be on that show and I don't ever want to leave, but the show did get picked up so we'll see," he said with a laugh.
"It was the best," he said about his time on Saturday Night Live. "That's all I wanted to do."
No word on if or how SNL will mark his exit from the show.
Me, Myself and I follows Alex, an inventor, through three different time periods of his life. You'll see Alex as a 14-year-old in 1991, played by Jack Dylan Grazer, as a 40-year-old in present day, played by Moynihan, and as a 65-year-old in 2042, played by John Larroquette.
The cast also includes Brian Unger, Jaleel White, Kelen Coleman, Skylar Gray, Christopher Paul Richards, Mandell Maughan, Reylynn Caster and Sharon Lawrence.
"Bobby is a star, I don't have to give him any advice," Larroquette told E! News about his costar at the center of the series.
Producers on the show are Dan Kopelman, Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor and Randall Einhorn.
Me, Myself and I will premiere on Mondays in the fall at 9:30 before shifting to its regular slot at 9 after football ends on CBS on Monday, Oct. 30.