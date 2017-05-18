Nicki Minaj Will Open the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

All eyes will be on Nicki Minaj at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.

The rapper will open the ceremony with a nine-minute performance, featuring appearances by Jason Derulo, David Guetta and Lil Wayne. Minaj is nominated in the fan-voted Billboard Chart Achievement category (presented by Xfinity). A four-time winner and 23-time nominee, the rapper is going up against Luke Bryan, The Chainsmokers, Twenty One Pilots and The Weeknd.

Voting will remain open until one hour into the live ceremony. ABC will broadcast the award show live on both coasts from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Sunday, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.