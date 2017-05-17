Selena Gomez Releases New Single and Music Video for ''Bad Liar''

And while it's easy to assume who the song is about, we'll let you jump to your own conclusions…
Gomez sings, "I was walking down the street the other day/Trying to distract myself/Then I see your face/Ooh, you got someone else."
She goes on to say, "I see how your attention builds/It's like looking in a mirror/Your touch like a happy pill/But all we do is fear/All my feelings on fire/Guess I'm a bad liar."
Late last night, The Weeknd's leading lady posted a makeup-free selfie to further promote her upcoming single and was instantly met with (misguided) criticism over the fact that her wrist appeared to be wrapped in a bandage.
Petra Collins, the photographer who snapped Gomez's pic, took to Instagram to clear the air on the reasoning behind the hospital bracelet and bandaged wrist.
"Selena came straight from the hospital to this shoot—from being there for lupus," she wrote to concerned fans.
But photos and teased lyrics aside, little was revealed about "Bad Liar" before this evening other than the fact that the bass line appears to be sampled from Talking Heads' 1977 hit "Psycho Killer."
So, now that it's finally here, what do you all think of "Bad Liar"? Sound off in the comments section below!
