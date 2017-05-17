Amber Rose Victim of 4-Hour Home Invasion While She Slept

Amber Rose got quite a scare this morning when she discovered that a man had broken into her Los Angeles-area home while she was sleeping.

E! News has confirmed the incident, which is currently an ongoing investigation. TMZ is reporting that the suspect was in her home for four hours before he was discovered and that her son, mother, assistant and bodyguards were all also home at the time that the incident took place.

Law enforcement sources tell the outlet that the man gained access to Amber's home by breaking one of her kitchen windows and going through her pantry.