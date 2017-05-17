Ludacris and Vanessa Hudgens Dish on Co-Hosting the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Ludacris is one cool dude, and because he's one cool dude he's been enlisted for the fourth consecutive year to host one of the coolest awards shows, the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, which happen on Sunday, May 21. And guess what? This cool dude is going to a get a cool new lady to hang out with at this year's awards show: Vanessa Hudgens.

So what do these two think about hosting the big night with each other? E! News caught up with the High School Musical actress and the rapper-turned-actor earlier today and the two dished about what fans should expect from the upcoming show this Sunday.

First off, E! News found out that even though the show is just days away, these two have never met before!

Hudgens said, "He seems like a really cool guy...I think I might give him a little more energy than what he’s used to, but we’ll just have to wait and see. I think it’s going to be a lot of fun."

In his interview, Luda referred to his hosting the awards show a fourth time as a "humbling" experience.