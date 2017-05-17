Kendall Jenner Strips Down for La Perla's Latest Pop Art-Inspired Lingerie Campaign

Kendall Jenner is taking it all off—actually just most of it -- for La Perla's eye-popping Pre-Fall 2017 Campaign. The colorful campaign features a kaleidoscopic world designed by La Perla Creative Director, Julia Haart, and was inspired by the art of Georgia O’Keeffe and Peter Max.

The supermodel showed off her phenomenal form in the psychedelic shoot, which fuses pop art, modernism and fashion.

According to the brand's press release, Kendall has been cast as a Dorothy-esque protagonist entering into the colorful Land of Oz: "Jenner exudes the certainty and self-assurance of a true heroine—owning her world through confidence and empowered femininity."

Photographed by Mert & Marcus, "The explosive visual message is intended to shock and transport the viewer to a world of fantasy, color, and art."