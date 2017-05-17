Why Taylor Swift's Latest Approach to Romance Is the Right Move for Her

As one of the most famous people in the world, it would appear that Taylor Swift's potential dating pool is made up almost entirely of men less famous than she is.

But in recent years, she's been skimming mainly from the top: Oscar-nominated actor. Lad band heartthrob. EDM superstar. The Internet's boyfriend.

Most of them guys who would be just as gawked at—if not entirely mobbed—on their own as they would picturesquely strolling along with Taylor Swift. Not since 2013 has she even been merely linked to someone who hadn't yet made an indelible mark on pop culture.

Yet while lying low after a roller-coaster 2016, taking some time off to dig deep for her next album and her own piece of mind, she happened to find someone whose reputation has not preceded him for a change.

We hope Joe Alwyn enjoyed his relative anonymity while it lasted.