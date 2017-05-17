The Bachelorette Season 13: Meet Rachel Lindsay's 31 Men—Including a Tickle Monster and a "Whaboom"

It's The Bachelorette's version of Christmas and Bachelor Nation is getting 31 presents this year.
Rachel Lindsay's season kicks off on Monday, May 22, and ABC has finally unveiled the Dallas lawyer's line-up of suitors, including their photos and the now-infamous job descriptions. And season 13's crop of men's occupations definitely do not disappoint, as we have a tickle monster AND a "whaboom."
What is a "whaboom" you ask? Well, it's either a World of Warcraft reference or, per Urban Dictionary, the man is the human embodiment of the "word to be used when just a simple 'Bam' would not provide the desired effect. A word used to convey the huge ramifications of several actions that lead the subject down a road to inevitable demise."
Oh, this season is going to be fun.
On the first night, viewers can expect to see one guy, Matt, show up in a penguin costume (clearly stealing a page from Alexis' "Is she a shark or a dolphin?" playbook during Nick Viall's season), another to be accompanied by a marching band (Blake E.), and one to actually be a secret admirer from Rachel's elementary school days (Fred). Creepy or romantic? You decide during the premiere.
Here is the full line-up of Rachel's men, all 31 of them.
ABC
A 27 year-old real estate agent from Dallas, TX.
ABC
A 28 year-old information systems supervisor from Grosse Pointe Park, MI.
ABC
A 26 year-old education software manager from Chicago.
ABC
A 31 year-old aspiring drummer from Marina del Rey, CA.
ABC
A 29 year-old U.S. Marine veteran from San Francisco, CA.
ABC
A 29 year-old male model from Miami, FL.
ABC
A 37 year-old chiropractor from Miami, FL.
ABC
A 30 year-old firefighter from Orlando, FL.
ABC
A 26 year-old startup recruiter from Venice, CA.
ABC
A 30 year-old executive recruiter from Century City, CA.
ABC
A 29 year-old personal trainer from Los Angeles.
ABC
A 27 year-old executive assistant from Dallas, TX who actually went to elementary school with Rachel.
ABC
A 29 year-old emergency medicine physician from NYC.
ABC
A 30 year-old consulting firm CEO from Chicago. His real name is Ignacio.
ABC
A 32 year-old attorney from Dallas, TX.
ABC
A 32 year-old sales account executive from Santa Monica, CA.
ABC
A 35 year-old ER physician from Augusta, GA.
ABC
A 31 year-old "tickle monster" from New Smyrna Beach, FL. (He's actually a doctor.)
ABC
A 28 year-old prosecuting attorney from Ft. Lauderdale, FL.
ABC
A 31 year-old senior inventory analyst from Chicago, IL. His real name is Kenneth.
ABC
A 35 year-old pro wrestler from Las Vegas, NV.
ABC
A 26 year-old marketing consultant from Los Angeles, CA.
ABC
A 30 year-old singer/songwriter and southern gentleman from Nashville, TN.
ABC
A 30 year-old "whaboom" (and most likely this season's villain) from Santa Monica, CA.
As for what "whaboom" means, "It's a lifestyle, it's an essence, it's who he is," Chris Harrison said.
ABC
A 32 year-old construction sales rep from Meriden, CT who shows up in a penguin suit on night one.
ABC
A 26 year-old former professional basketball player from Chicago, IL.
ABC
A 31 year-old hotel recreation supervisor from North Bay Village, FL.
ABC
A 26 year-old product manager from Pacifica, CA.
ABC
A 31 year-old business owner from Madison, WI.
ABC
A 30 year-old law student from Houston, TX.
ABC
A 28 year-old sales manager from Miami, FL.
The Bachelorette premieres Monday, May 22 at 9 p.m. on ABC.