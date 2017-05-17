Star Trek: Discovery First Look Is Finally Here & It Is Gorgeous

Warp speed ahead to your first look at CBS's new Star Trek series, Star Trek: Discovery. The CBS All Access drama, which will debut this fall, was revealed at CBS's 2017 upfront presentation. The clip is just a tease of things to come.

In the first look, we meet The Walking Dead alum Sonequa Martin-Green's First Officer Michael Burnham and Michelle Yeoh's Captain Georgiou as they journey through a particularly desolate desert planet before jumping aboard the Discovery. The truly cinematic footage also gives us a glimpse at James Frain's Spock lookalike Sarek, as well as a slew of angry-looking Klingons. In other words, this is the Star Trek you know and love.