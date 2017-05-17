Seth Rogen and His Wife Just Realized Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Are the ''Better Looking Version'' of Them

Seth Rogen has us LOL'ing, but this time it's not from a movie or a comedic skit...

The actor took to Twitter on Wednesday with a hilarious realization. He shared a side-by-side photo of his wife, Lauren Miller, and him beside Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake, writing, "Me and my wife have recently come to the unsettling realization that @jtimberlake and @JessicaBiel are the better looking version of us."

The photos are almost identical with the two dudes rocking hats, beards and jackets, while their wives don oversized coats and sunnies with their hair pulled back.