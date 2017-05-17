Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne Renew Their Wedding Vows a Year After Brief Split

More than a year after briefly separating, Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne have officially smoothed over their recent rough patch and renewed their 35-year-old wedding vows.

A source confirmed to E! News that the longtime pair renewed their vows Sunday in a ceremony held at The Wynn in Las Vegas. The date also coincided with Mother's Day in America and the pair documented the moment on Instagram with a snap of the two of them together.

"The best Mother's Day ever!" Sharon enthusiastically described on her social media account.

"They are obviously used to doing everything in the spotlight but made a conscious decision to keep this quiet," a source told The Sun. "It was just an intimate family get-together at the hotel with their children and very nearest and dearest there."