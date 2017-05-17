Which SPF Sunscreen Do You Need? A Celeb Skin Expert Weighs In

Summer is here! Bring out the bikinis, fruity drinks and cat-eye sunglasses!

Life is good. Until, of course, you realize that your sunscreen-less skin is aging under those harsh UV rays. It's easy to be lazy on summer days (or really any day of the year) and forget to protect your skin, but skipping this beauty step could cause a lot of harm.

There are few reasons why sunscreen is commonly an afterthought. First, the scent of most sunscreen products leave much to be desired. No one really wants to smell like a big banana or hot chemicals. Second, the thick, white consistency of most formulas instantly rip you away from your summer glow. That pasty residue is not going to make you look Baywatch-hot. And finally, with all of the numbers and acronyms, who's to know if you're using the right sunscreen? It's all so confusing.