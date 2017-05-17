Jimmy Kimmel Pranks Justin Theroux—With Jennifer Aniston's Help!

Jimmy Kimmel pulled a fast one on Justin Theroux.

The Leftovers actor was in Texas last week to celebrate his friend Carlos Quirarte's bachelor party. While Theroux was out of town, Kimmel decided to prank his pal. When the actor appeared as a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday, the host's epic joke was finally unveiled.

It all began with Kimmel complimenting The Leftovers, now in its third and final season on HBO. "I would say the first season of the show was a good show. The second season, it became a great show. And now in the third season, it's an unbelievably great show," Kimmel began, buttering his guest up. "I want to help with this, because I feel like it's just one of these shows that people need to catch up to—start and watch and enjoy the whole thing. So, you're in Texas, as we mentioned. I know you're nervous, but I don't want you to be nervous, because this is going to be funny. This is a great idea, OK? Your wife, Jennifer Aniston, helped me out."