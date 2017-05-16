Brad Pitt Answers Stephen Colbert's "Big Questions" in Hilarious Late-Night TV Return

Brad Pitt is ready to have some fun again on late-night TV.

After a string of personal, candid interviews with various outlets following his public divorce from Angelina Jolie, the actor decided to lighten the mood with a fun appearance on the Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

During a segment called "Big Questions With Even Bigger Stars," late-night host Stephen Colbert took a seat next to Brad to discuss some deep, philosophical questions.

What came next was a light-hearted sketch and a reminder of how close these two stars are.

"Hey Stevie-C, Do you think mathematics are the underlying structure of the universe, or did we just invent it?" Brad asked the late-night host.