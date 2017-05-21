Billboard Music Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

May we have your attention, please?
The 2017 Billboard Music Awards are finally here and some of your favorite artists may we walking home with a big trophy this weekend in Las Vegas.
As Ludacris and Vanessa Hudgens host the live telecast from the T-Mobile Arena, artists from a wide variety of genres are looking forward to several performances from singers including John Legend, Miley Cyrus, Cher and more.
Most importantly, the artists who have topped the charts in the past 12 months will be recognized for their hits, lyrics, beats and accomplishments.
Will frontrunners Drake and The Chainsmokers take home the most trophies? Take a look at our complete winners list updating throughout the night below.
Top Artist:
Adele
Beyoncé
Justin Bieber
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd
Top Female Artist
Beyoncé - winner
Adele
Ariana Grande
Rihanna
Sia
Top Male Artist
Justin Bieber
Drake
Future
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
Top New Artist:
Alessia Cara
Desiigner
Lil Uzi Vert
Lukas Graham
Zayn
Billboard Chart Achievement Award:
Luke Bryan
The Chainsmokers
Nicki Minaj
The Weeknd
Twenty One Pilots
Top Duo/Group:
The Chainsmokers - winner
Coldplay
Florida Georgia Line
Guns N' Roses
Twenty One Pilots
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
Top Billboard 200 Artist:
Drake - winner
Beyoncé
Prince
Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd
Top Hot 100 Artist:
Drake - winner
The Chainsmokers
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
The Weeknd
Top Song Sales Artist:
Drake - winner
The Chainsmokers
Prince
Justin Timberlake
Twenty One Pilots
Top Radio Songs Artist:
Twenty One Pilots - winner
Justin Bieber
The Chainsmokers
Drake
Rihanna
Top Streaming Songs Artist:
Drake - winner
The Chainsmokers
Desiigner
Rihanna
Twenty One Pilots
Top Social Artist:
Justin Bieber
BTS
Selena Gomez
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes
Top Touring Artist:
Beyoncé - winner
Justin Bieber
Coldplay
Guns N' Roses
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
Top R&B Artist:
Beyoncé - winner
Bruno Mars
Frank Ocean
Rihanna
The Weeknd
Top R&B Tour:
Beyoncé - winner
Lionel Richie
Rihanna
Top Rap Artist:
Drake - winner
J. Cole
Desiigner
Future
Rae Sremmurd
Top Rap Tour:
Drake - winner
Future
Kanye West
Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Malibu
Top Country Artist:
Florida Georgia Line
Blake Shelton
Keith Urban
Chris Stapleton
Jason Aldean
Top Country Tour:
Kenny Chesney - winner
Luke Bryan
Dixie Chicks
Top Rock Artist:
Twenty One Pilots - winner
Coldplay
The Lumineers
Metallica
X Ambassadors
Top Rock Tour:
Coldplay - winner
Guns N' Roses
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
Top Latin Artist:
Juan Gabriel - winner
J Balvin
Los Plebes Del Rancho De Ariel Camacho
Maluma
Nicky Jam
Top Dance/Electronic Artist:
The Chainsmokers - winner
Calvin Harris
Major Lazer
DJ Snake
Lindsey Stirling
Top Christian Artist:
Lauren Daigle - winner
Hillsong Worship
Hillary Scott & The Scott Family
Skillet
Chris Tomlin
Top Gospel Artist:
Kirk Franklin - winner
Jekalyn Carr
Travis Greene
Tamela Mann
Hezekiah Walker
Top Billboard 200 Album:
Beyoncé Lemonade
Drake Views
Rihanna Anti
Twenty One Pilots Blurryface
The Weeknd Starboy
Top Soundtrack/Cast Album:
Hamilton: An American Musical - winner
Moana
Purple Rain
Suicide Squad: The Album
Trolls
Top R&B Album:
Beyoncé Lemonade - winner
Bruno Mars 24K Magic
Frank Ocean Blonde
Rihanna Anti
The Weeknd Starboy
Top Rap Album:
Drake Views - winner
Cole 4 Your Eyez Only
Kevin Gates Islah
DJ Khaled Major Key
A Tribe Called Quest We Got It From Here…Thank You 4 Your Service
Top Country Album:
Chris Stapleton Traveller - winner
Jason Aldean They Don't Know
Florida Georgia Line Dig Your Roots
Blake Shelton If I'm Honest
Keith Urban Ripcord
Top Rock Album:
Metallica Hardwired…To Self-Destruct - winner
The Lumineers Cleopatra
Radiohead A Moon Shaped Pool
Red Hot Chili Peppers The Getaway
Twenty One Pilots Blurryface
Top Latin Album:
Juan Gabriel Los Dúo 2 - winner
J Balvin Energia
CNCO Primera Cita
Juan Gabriel Vestido De Etiqueta: Por Eduardo Magallanes
Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho Recuerden Mi Estilo
David Becker/Getty Images
Top Dance/Electronic Album:
The Chainsmokers Bouquet (EP)
The Chainsmokers Collage (EP)
Flume Skin
Kygo Cloud Nine
Lindsey Stirling Brave Enough - winner
Top Christian Album:
Lauren Daigle How Can It Be - winner
Casting Crowns The Very Next Thing
Joey + Rory Hymns
Hillary Scott & The Scott Family Love Remains
Skillet Unleashed
Top Gospel Album:
Tamela Mann One Way - winner
Kirk Franklin Losing My Religion
Travis Greene The Hill
Tasha Cobbs One Place: Live
Hezekiah Walker Better: Azusa - The Next Generation 2
Top Hot 100 Song:
Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla "One Dance" - winner
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey "Closer"
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya "Don't Let Me Down"
Justin Timberlake "Can't Stop The Feeling!"
Twenty One Pilots "Heathens"
Top Selling Song:
Justin Timberlake "Can't Stop The Feeling!" - winner
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey "Closer"
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya "Don't Let Me Down"
Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla "One Dance"
Twenty One Pilots "Heathens"
Top Radio Song:
Justin Timberlake "Can't Stop The Feeling!" - winner
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey "Closer"
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya "Don't Let Me Down"
Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla "One Dance"
Sia Featuring Sean Paul "Cheap Thrills"
Top Streaming Song (Audio):
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey "Closer"
Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla "One Dance"
D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty "Broccoli"
Rihanna "Needed Me"
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk "Starboy"
Top Streaming Song (Video):
Desiigner "Panda" - winner
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey "Closer"
Zay Hilfigerrr & Zayion McCall "JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)"
Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane "Black Beatles"
Twenty One Pilots "Heathens"
Top Collaboration:
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey "Closer" - winner
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya "Don't Let Me Down"
Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla "One Dance"
Sia Featuring Sean Paul "Cheap Thrills"
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk "Starboy"
Top R&B Song:
Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla "One Dance" - winner
Bruno Mars "24K Magic"
Rihanna "Needed Me"
Rihanna Featuring Drake "Work"
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk "Starboy"
Top R&B Collaboration:
Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla "One Dance" - winner
PARTYNEXTDOOR Featuring Drake "Come And See Me"
Rihanna Featuring Drake "Work"
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk "I Feel It Coming"
The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk "Starboy"
Top Rap Song:
Desiigner "Panda" - winner
Drake "Fake Love"
D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty "Broccoli"
Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert "Bad And Boujee"
Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane "Black Beatles"
Top Rap Collaboration:
Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane "Black Beatles" - winner
D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty "Broccoli"
Zay Hilfigerrr & Zayion McCall "JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)"
Machine Gun Kelly & Camila Cabello "Bad Things"
Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert "Bad and Boujee"
Top Country Song:
Kenny Chesney Featuring P!NK "Setting The World On Fire" - winner
Florida Georgia Line "H.O.L.Y."
Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw "May We All"
Little Big Town "Better Man"
Keith Urban "Blue Ain't Your Color"
Top Country Collaboration:
Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King "Different For Girls"
Kenny Chesney Featuring P!NK "Setting The World On Fire"
Eric Church Featuring Rhiannon Giddens "Kill A Word"
Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw "May We All"
Chris Young Featuring Vince Gill "Sober Saturday Night"
Top Rock Song:
Twenty One Pilots "Heathens" - winner
Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa & Imagine Dragons with Logic & Ty Dolla $ign Feat. X Ambassadors "Sucker For Pain"
Twenty One Pilots "Ride"
Twenty One Pilots "Stressed Out"
X Ambassadors "Unsteady"
Top Latin Song:
Nicky Jam "Hasta El Amanecer" - winner
Daddy Yankee "Shaky Shaky"
Enrique Iglesias Featuring Wisin "Duele El Corazon"
Shakira Featuring Maluma "Chantaje"
Carlos Vives & Shakira "La Bicicleta"
Top Dance/Electronic Song:
The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey "Closer" - winner
The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya "Don't Let Me Down"
Calvin Harris Featuring Rihanna "This Is What You Came For"
Major Lazer Featuring Justin Bieber & MØ "Cold Water"
DJ Snake Featuring Justin Bieber "Let Me Love You"
Top Christian Song:
Hillary Scott & The Scott Family "Thy Will" - winner
Lauren Daigle "Trust In You"
Skillet "Feel Invincible"
Ryan Stevenson Featuring GabeReal "Eye Of The Storm"
Zach Williams "Chain Breaker"
Top Gospel Song:
Travis Greene "Made A Way" - winner
Jekalyn Carr "You're Bigger"
Tasha Cobbs Featuring Kierra Sheard "Put A Praise On It"
Kirk Franklin "Wanna Be Happy?"
Hezekiah Walker "Better"