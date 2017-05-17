10 Moments in Billboard Music Awards History That Still Give Us Chills

The Billboard Music Awards has hosted some pretty major moments in music history, and it's time we remember them.
With the 2017 BBMA's now right around the corner and stars like Miley Cyrus, John Legend and Bruno Marsprepping to make their mark on the Las Vegas stage, the megastars that came before deserve another round of applause.
From powerful tributes to late greats like Whitney Houstonand actor Paul Walker to rousing acceptance speeches from the likes of Taylor Swift and Madonna, we're looking back at the 10 Billboard Music Award moments that continue to give us goose bumps no matter how many times they're relived.
1. Marking the singer's first live television performance following husband René Angélil's death, Céline Dion moved the entire audience to tears with a powerful rendition of "The Show Must Go On" in 2016. As the entire T-Mobile Arena delivered a standing ovation, 16-year-old son René-Charles Angelil made a surprise appearance to present his talented mom with the Billboard Icon Award.
Cue the waterfalls.
2. It wouldn't be a Billboard Music Awards retrospective without mention of Prince's iconic performance medley in 2013. He brought down the house like only Prince could, and set the standard for what it really means to be a music legend.
3. An undeniable anthem of 2015, Wiz Khalifa, Charlie Puth and Lindsey Sterling dedicating their hit collab "See You Again" to Paul Walker after his tragic 2013 passing will forever go down as one of the show's most touching moments.
4. The King of Pop was brought back to life in 2014, thanks to a shockingly eerie hologram performance by Michael Jackson. Flanked by live dancers and a band, Jackson's hologram wowed the crowd singing "Slave to the Rhythm."
5. Jordin Sparks and John Legend paid tribute to Whitney Houston in 2012, singing their hearts out to "Greatest Love of All" and "I Will Always Love You." Their medley came only months after the pop icon passed away at 48-years-old.
Ethan Miller/Billboards2012/Getty Images for ABC
6. And speaking of Houston, daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown and sister Pat Houston accepted the late singer's Millennium Award on her behalf, sharing heartbreaking words about Whitney's legacy to millions watching at home.
7. In the midst of her still-ongoing legal battle against Dr. Luke, Kesha returned to the stage with an absolutely stunning cover of Bob Dylan's "It Ain't Me, Babe." Dr. Luke's label rescinded its approval allowing her to perform, but days later the approval was restored, making the whole thing that much more sweet.
8. If we know anything about one Taylor Swift, it's that when she steps out for an award show, she completely dominates. T. Swift swept the night by winning eight awards, including Top Artist, and her countless acceptance speeches proved just why she's pop music's ultimate golden girl.
9. Fresh off going solo from Destiny's Child, Beyoncéreminded all music lovers she's a forced to be reckoned with at the 2003 BBMAs. Singing "Me, Myself and I," the R&B powerhouse was joined by a massive group of dancing look-alikes in matching ensembles. Will the real Queen Bey please stand up?
What's your favorite Billboard Music Awards moment? Sound off in the comments!
10. In 2013, Madonna was honored with the Top Touring Artist award, in her oh-so candid acceptance speech letting everyone know there's a reason she's the queen.
