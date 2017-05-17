10 Moments in Billboard Music Awards History That Still Give Us Chills

The Billboard Music Awards has hosted some pretty major moments in music history, and it's time we remember them.

With the 2017 BBMA's now right around the corner and stars like Miley Cyrus, John Legend and Bruno Marsprepping to make their mark on the Las Vegas stage, the megastars that came before deserve another round of applause.

From powerful tributes to late greats like Whitney Houstonand actor Paul Walker to rousing acceptance speeches from the likes of Taylor Swift and Madonna, we're looking back at the 10 Billboard Music Award moments that continue to give us goose bumps no matter how many times they're relived.