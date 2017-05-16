The Flash Kept Its Promise But We Refuse to Accept What Just Happened

Well, The Flash just did the thing it's been promising it was going to do, and it hurts just as much as we thought it would.

Iris West (Candice Patton) appears to have died in the exact way the show has been telling us she was going to die since its winter finale, despite all of Barry's (Grant Gustin) attempts to save her.

Savitar still kidnapped her and then stabbed her straight through the back with his arm sword, and it was still just as devastating to watch as it has been the other 14 times the show has shown us this scene, made only worse by the fact that this time, Joe was there to watch it happen.