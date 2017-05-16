The Bachelor’s Chris Soules Pleads Not Guilty to Leaving Scene of Fatal Accident

Chris Soules has officially pleaded not guilty to the charge of leaving the scene of a fatal accident in Iowa last month.

E! News has also learned that The Bachelor alum waived his right to be arraigned in an open courtroom today.

Back in late April, the reality star was arrested for allegedly leaving the scene after an accident involving a tractor trailer and a pickup truck took place around 8:20 p.m. in Buchanan County.

Shortly thereafter, the 911 tape were released to the public showing that Soules had stopped to check if the man, Kenneth Mosher—who died shortly after the accident—was still breathing.