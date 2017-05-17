What Pippa Middleton's Wedding Dress Might Look Like

ESC: Pippa Middleton

Mike Marsland / Getty Images

Pippa Middleton walks down the aisle in t-minus three days, and the only thing we know for certain about her dress is who's designing it.

But after much research (a.k.a. surfing the World Wide Web for every outfit the Brit's ever worn) we can make educated guesses about specific aspects of the soon-to-be-unveiled ensemble. For example: The floor-length gown Pippa wore to sister Kate Middleton's royal wedding shows us she's not one to shy away from a slim fit and a little draping. Her form-fitting number was a timeless choice (that silhouette will never go out of style), which tells us she's a sucker for classic style. And various other outfits she's worn along the way also prove this, so we can expect to see something classic, timeless and form fitting.

When she's not arm-in-arm with tiny flower girls? She's often spotted wearing outfits of a more sporty nature—probably because her pre-wedding fitness plan is intense (to say the least).

So with all of that in mind, we hit retailers and runway shows for what we think Pippa might walk down the aisle in...and the results are amazing. Think: White dresses with classic, statuesque silhouettes—some backless, some beaded—made of timeless fabrics (lace, satin, etc.).

Excited to see what we found? Start scrolling.

ESC: Pippa Wedding Dress Predictions

Alexandra Grecco

Genevieve Gown, price upon request

ESC: Pippa Wedding Dress Predictions

Self-Portrait

Primrose Crepon-Trimmed Guipure Lace Gown, $1,420

ESC: Bridal Fashion Weeks, Spring 2018, Naeem Khan

Thomas Concordia\/Getty Images

Naeem Khan

Normandy, price upon request

ESC: Pippa Wedding Dress Predictions

Carolina Herrera

Mason Plunging V-Neck Silk Mikado Ballgown, $4,990

ESC: Pippa Wedding Dress Predictions

Houghton

Cheyne Open Back Long Sleeve Silk Column Gown, $2,450

ESC: Pippa Wedding Dress Predictions

Bliss Monique Lhuillier

Draped Neck Silk Crepe Wedding Dress, $2,250

ESC: Pippa Wedding Dress Predictions

David's Bridal

Long Sleeve Wedding Dress with Low Back, Was: $599, Now: $549

ESC: Pippa Wedding Dress Predictions

Topshop Bride

Satin Tie Shoulder Dress, $650

ESC: Bridal Fashion Weeks, Spring 2018, Ines di Santo

Edward James\/WireImage

Ines di Santo

Promise, price upon request

ESC: Pippa Wedding Dress Predictions

H&M

Tulle Wedding Gown, $349

ESC: Pippa Wedding Dress Predictions

ASOS Bridal

Scattered 3D Floral Flutter Sleeve Maxi Dress, $356

ESC: Pippa Wedding Dress Predictions

Stella McCartney

Mirabella Cape-Effect Stretch-Cady Gown, $3,780

ESC: Pippa Wedding Dress Predictions

BHLDN

Nessa Gown, $2,200

ESC: Pippa Wedding Dress Predictions

Gareth Pugh

One-Shoulder Crepe Gown, $930

ESC: Pippa Wedding Dress Predictions

Rosa Clara

Delfos Beaded Back Ballgown Dress, $3,950

ESC: Pippa Wedding Dress Predictions

Victoria Beckham

Crepe Gown, $4,200

ESC: Pippa Wedding Dress Predictions

Katie May

Drape Back Crepe Gown, $295

ESC: Pippa Wedding Dress Predictions

Dion Lee

Pleated Pique Maxi Dress, $1,335

ESC: Pippa Wedding Dress Predictions

Sabrina Dahan

Colette Gown, price upon request

ESC: Pippa Wedding Dress Predictions

Narciso Rodriguez

Draped Cowl-Neck Sleeveless Gown, $2,995

ESC: Pippa Wedding Dress Predictions

Jesús Peiró

Bow Detail Satin Halter Dress, $3,345

Like our suggestions?

Let us know in the comments below.

