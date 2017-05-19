6 Famous Sisters Who Prove Kate Middleton Doesn't Have to Steal the Show at Pippa Middleton's Wedding

The Power of Kimmy Schmidt: How Tina Fey & the Netflix Series Changed the Lives of Ellie Kemper, Jane Krakowski, Tituss Burgess
When it's time to say "I Do," all eyes are supposed to be on the bride, right?
What happens, though, when both the bride and her sister are famous Hollywood stars? The question comes up as Pippa Middleton prepares to exchange vows with her man James Matthews this weekend.
With Kate Middleton scheduled to attend the romantic day, some are wondering if the cameras will stay on Pippa or flip on over to the Duchess of Cambridge.
It got us thinking of all the famous sisters in Hollywood who have been put in a similar situation. As it turns out, the bride always shines the brightest.
Whether it's Beyoncé attending Solange Knowles special day or Britney Spears cheering on Jamie Lynn Spears, you'd be surprised to see how many people are in the situation.
Beyoncé was feeling crazy in love as she watched her sister marry music producer Alan Ferguson in New Orleans.
Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian were all supportive sisters as the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said "I Do" to Lamar Odom.
It was a family reunion in New Orleans as Britney Spears served as a bridesmaid for her sister's wedding to James Watson.
Tia Mowry served as a bridesmaid and matron of honor for her twin sister back in September 2016.
Former President George W. Bush, Laura Bush and Barbara Bush celebrated the Today show correspondent's wedding near Crawford, Texas in May 2008.
As the fashion designer tied the knot with James Rothschild, Paris Hilton served as the maid of honor during the three-day affair.
Something tells us Pippa has much other things to worry about. She also probably couldn't even imagine a wedding day without her sister.
Furthermore, the Duchess of Cambridge has fully supported her sister throughout the planning process.
Besides, aren't people excited to see Prince William, Prince Harry and Pippa's brother James Middleton too? It's a family affair after all.