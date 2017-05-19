Attention, Pippa Middleton: Luann D'Agostino Schools Us on How to Plan a Perfectly Classy Wedding

The Power of Kimmy Schmidt: How Tina Fey & the Netflix Series Changed the Lives of Ellie Kemper, Jane Krakowski, Tituss Burgess
You can always count on Luann D'Agostino to offer some sage party-planning advice that's fit for royalty—or, in the case of Pippa Middleton, fit for almost royalty.
E! News sat down with the Real Housewives of New York City star where she offered up crucial tips that will ensure that Kate Middleton's sister has the most unforgettable wedding.
"This is one of the happiest occasions of your life," the mother of two shared while explaining that it's absolutely imperative that the bride "not worry too much" ahead of her big day.
"It's important to enjoy yourself and enjoy the moment and make the most of the day."
So what to do about the age-old dilemma of commoners mingling with royalty? Well, fret not citizens of the world, the former Countess weighs in on how to handle any guest list hurdles (big or small).
But once a guest list is complete, a whole slew of other issues present themselves. Should Pippa lean on Kate for sisterly advice? Should Pippa enjoy a champagne toast with her soon-to-be husband James Matthews? How much skin is appropriate to show in front of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (among others)?
Luann is here with all of the answers to your (and presumably Pippa's) wedding woes. And not only does the Bravolebrity have ample experience when it comes to planning a top-notch affair, she's still glowing from her nuptials to husband Tom D'Agostino.
Luann and Tom married on New Year's Eve last year, surrounded by family and friends, in Palm Beach.
The reality star announced her engagement in February of 2016 and proudly showed off her stunning eight-carat canary yellow diamond ring from Tom.
The special day marked Tom's first marriage and Luann's second. She was previously married to French Count Alexandre de Lesseps for 16 years before they divorced in 2009.
And the rest, as they say, is history. Let's hope things go off without a hitch for Pippa and James, too!
The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays on Bravo.
