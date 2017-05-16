From Bachelor's Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell to Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie: Get the Latest Updates on Celeb Splits!

Another Bachelor couple has called it quits.

News broke Monday that The Bachelor's Ben Higgins and his fiancée Lauren Bushnell had ended their relationship, with a source close to Lauren revealing that the couple "just wanted different things."

Talking about the couple, the insider continued, "They had been struggling for a while...It was a mutual break up for the most part. I think Ben would have kept wanting to make it work, though. It's really sad. They're both such great people, honestly."