Taylor Swift Is Dating British Actor Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift is back on the dating scene.

The pop superstar is dating British film and theatre actor Joe Alwyn, a source tells E! News. (The Sun was the first to report.) As for why we've yet to see the duo out and about, a source told the publication she's used wigs and disguises to go completely unnoticed while getting to know 26-year-old Joe in the U.K.

Additionally, The Sun reports Swift is renting a home in North London and has jet set across the pond thanks to private planes and "military-like" efforts taken by the Grammy winner' security personnel.

The recently elusive "Shake It Off" songstress did resurface over Mother's Day weekend, marking the first time photographers snapped her since January. Taylor spent the holiday in Nashville, Tenn. at her mom Andrea Swift's residence.