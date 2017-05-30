This Is Us Is No Longer Moving to a New Night in NBC's Fall 2017 Schedule

Update: The Pearsons are no longer on the move. NBC has changed its mind and is keeping This Is Us on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m., followed by Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders. Superstore and The Good Place will now open Thursday nights at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., followed by Will & Grace and Great News at 9 and 9:30 p.m., then Chicago Fire at 10 p.m. 

(Originally published Sunday, May 14) 

The Pearsons are on the move.

This Is Us is moving to a new night when it returns for its second season this fall. NBC released its schedule for the 2017 fall TV season on Sunday, and a few of their returning shows will be changing timeslots.

While it aired on Tuesdays last year, This Is Us will now air Thursdays at 9 p.m., with Will & Grace's highly anticipated revival kicking off the night at 8 p.m. It looks like we could be seeing the return of NBC's hold over Thursday nights!

Other shows on the move include Blindspot and Taken, which will now air on Fridays.

Check out the full schedule below (New shows are in caps): 

MONDAY
8-10 p.m. The Voice (with new coach Jennifer Hudson and Miley Cyrus returning)
 
10-11 p.m. THE BRAVE
 
TUESDAY
8-9 p.m. The Voice
 
9-9:30 p.m. Superstore

9:30-10. p.m.  The Good Place 
 
10-11 p.m. Chicago Fire 

WEDNESDAY
8-9 p.m. The Blacklist
 
9-10 p.m. Law & Order: SVU
 
10-11 p.m. Chicago P.D.
 
THURSDAY
8-8:30 p.m. WILL & GRACE
 
8:30-9 p.m. Great News

9-10 p.m.: This Is Us
 
10-11 p.m. LAW & ORDER: TRUE CRIME: THE MENENDEZ MURDERS
 
FRIDAY
8-9 p.m. Blindspot
 
9-10 p.m. Taken
 
10-11 p.m. Dateline
 
SATURDAY
8-10 p.m. Dateline Saturday Night Mystery
 
10-11 p.m. Saturday Night Live (encores)
 
SUNDAY
7-8:20 p.m.  Football Night in America
 
8:20-11 p.m. Sunday Night Football

Midseason: New dramas RISE, GOOD GIRLS and REVERIE will all debut at midseason, while new comedies A.P. BIO and CHAMPIONS will also launch later. Returning shows such as Timeless, which was canceled and then un-canceled by the network, and Shades of Blue will also return later in the year.

