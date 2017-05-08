Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey on Having Three Kids: ''We're Truly Outnumbered Now''

No one has ever said that having three kids is an easy task, but Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey are making it look pretty darn fun!

Over the weekend, E! News caught up with the cute couple, who are proud parents to three kids, at the launch of J&J by Janie and Jack event at the Grove in Los Angeles, and the two dished about the realities (both the good and bad) of being parents.

The former boy bander joked, "You have three, and then you realize: we're truly outnumbered now."