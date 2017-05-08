Ryan Seacrest Confirms American Idol Revival Talks—But Will He Return as Host?

"Goodbye for now."

That's how Ryan Seacrest signed off from American Idol's final episode on April 7, 2016. And it sounds like the reality hit competition is ready to say hello again. Seacrest confirmed the revival rumors on Live With Kelly and Ryan on Monday morning, saying it's "unofficial, but very close that it could" end up returning...just not on Fox, but on ABC, Seacrest's new network after being named Live!'s permanent co-host on May 1.

Kelly Ripa brought up the report of Idol's possible return, saying she "liked it a lot," and asked Seacrest when he had heard the news.

"This was news to me last week," Seacrest admitted, adding he quickly made a few calls to find out it was likely to come back on ABC.