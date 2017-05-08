Ryan Seacrest Confirms American Idol Revival Talks—But Will He Return as Host?

Edgar Ramirez Has Fully Transformed Into Gianni Versace: Everything We Know About Season 3 of American Crime Story
"Goodbye for now."
That's how Ryan Seacrest signed off from American Idol's final episode on April 7, 2016. And it sounds like the reality hit competition is ready to say hello again. Seacrest confirmed the revival rumors on Live With Kelly and Ryan on Monday morning, saying it's "unofficial, but very close that it could" end up returning...just not on Fox, but on ABC, Seacrest's new network after being named Live!'s permanent co-host on May 1.
Kelly Ripa brought up the report of Idol's possible return, saying she "liked it a lot," and asked Seacrest when he had heard the news.
"This was news to me last week," Seacrest admitted, adding he quickly made a few calls to find out it was likely to come back on ABC.
But would Seacrest return as the show's host?
"I don't know about that part yet, we haven't gotten that far," Seacrest said when Ripa asked if he would host again, but he did say the show moving from Fox to ABC could make the process much easier. "I said, 'Well, that's kind of good to know, I work here!'"
Still, given his packed schedule, filming Live in New York in the mornings, along with his radio show, Seacret was hesitant to verbally commit to his Idol gig.
"I don't know if I can host it," Seacrest hedged. "Do you know the preparation I have to do for [Live] every night?"
Michael Becker/FOX
Ripa, a huge Idol fan, was willing to give her new co-host some slack.
"I know that you're busy in the mornings, I get it. I understand its hard doing double duty—you've got the radio show, you've got this. But your nights are free you don't have that much to do. You can do this!" she said. "You can disconnect for that! On the days where it is the day after, you won't even have to think, I will do it all!"
Variety reported last week that ABC had a deal in place to bring American Idol back, and was eyeing a March 2018 premiere date. ABC is expected to make the announcement at the network's Upfront presentation in New York City next week.
ABC had no comment.
American Idol ran for 15 seasons on Fox, premiering in 2002 and attracting 36 millions viewers at its peak. The final season, which aired in 2016, averaged 9 million viewers.
Would you want to see American Idol return? Sound off in the comments!