Jennifer Lopez Weighs in on "J-Rod" Nickname and Reveals Whether Alex Rodriguez Can Dance

Everyone wants to know about Jennifer Lopez's love life.
So, when the world famous superstar stopped by NBC's Today Monday to promote her new competition series World of Dance (premiering May 30 at 10 p.m. ET), Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb felt compelled to ask about her blossoming romance with retired MLB player Alex Rodriguez—or, as Guthrie put it, "This is the 'get up in your business' portion of our interview."
"What's happening?" Lopez laughed.
"We have to [ask]," Kotb explained, "because this is important."
Guthrie and Kotb brought up the 2017 Met Gala, which was the first major red carpet Lopez and Rodriguez walked as a couple. Guthrie called it a "big moment," which Lopez downplayed. "We had a great time that night," she said through giggles. "What do you want me to tell you?"
"Everything!" Guthrie joked. "We want you to tell us everything!"
"We had a great time," Lopez said. "We went in. We danced. It was awesome."
When Kotb asked if Rodriguez is a "good dancer," Lopez paused before saying yes.
"He's a good dancer. He has a great time. Again, one of the things I love is that he loves to dance, and I love to dance," Lopez told them. "I didn't say he couldn't dance! I never said that!"
Kotb teased her guest, joking, "You kind of said it, a little."
"Never. Never. No, he dances merengue. He dances all the important stuff for me," Lopez said. "When the Spanish music comes on—" Guthrie finished Lopez's sentence, saying, "He knows what to do. OK, real quick: Do you or do you not like [the nickname] J-Rod?" Lopez—who had one of the first celebrity couple nicknames, Bennifer, with ex-fiancé Ben Affleck—said she doesn't "care" about it. "It doesn't matter. I mean, I figured something like that would happen."
"What about A-Lo?" Kotb asked.
As it turned out, Lopez does care. Making a funny face, she replied, "Don't like that as much."
